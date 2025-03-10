17-Year-Old Venezuelan Shortstop Sets Age Record at MLB Spring Breakout

At MLB's Spring Breakout, Andrew Salas is the only player born in 2008. The Miami-bound Venezuelan signed a $3.7 million contract this January, making waves as the youngest player at the event.

MLB Pipeline puts the talented infielder at number five among prospects in his class. While ten other players at the event were born in 2007, Salas's age makes him stand out from the crowd.

Baseball is in the Salas family DNA. His brother Ethan catches in San Diego's farm system, and Jose, another brother, plays for Minnesota's minor league teams.

Scouts are raving about the teenager's all-around game. Whether he's playing shortstop or center field, he shows off impressive skills - making quick double plays and firing throws across the field.

U.S. baseball teams keep searching for international talent, with Miami at the forefront. Latin American players continue to attract big money from major league teams.

When Miami plays St. Louis this Friday at 12:10 p.m. ET, the Spring Breakout will put new talent on display. Young players get to test themselves against tough competition, while scouts watch carefully for future stars.

Among 2025's international amateur free agents, just two players landed bigger deals than the Venezuelan youngster. His number five spot in Miami's system shows how much they believe in his future.

His defense catches everyone's eye. With quick moves and a strong arm, he makes an impact wherever he plays.