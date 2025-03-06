Florida’s First Coast Gears up for Major March Golf Events With $25M Players Championship

Florida's First Coast will host three big golf events this March.

At Atlantic Beach Country Club, the Epson Tour Classic kicks off from March 6-8. For $10, fans can watch 120 talented players compete for their LPGA Tour dreams in this $250,000 tournament. Last year's winner Briana Chacon is back, looking to grab another win.

The Hayt, a free college tournament at Sawgrass Country Club, runs March 8-10. This tournament has launched many pro tour careers over the years.

TPC Sawgrass hosts The Players Championship March 13-16. The top 50 golfers in the world, including crowd favorites Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa, compete a massive $25 million prize pool.

Defending champ Scottie Scheffler hopes to break a 14-year streak — no player has won back-to-back titles since 2011. His amazing win last year included a stunning final-round 64, getting him to 20-under par.