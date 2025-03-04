ContestsEvents

Jimmy Johnson Retiring From NFL on FOX

Craig Shemon
Former NFL head coach and FOX NFL Sunday Analyst Jimmy Johnson speaks to the media during FOX Sports Media Day
Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Jimmy Johnson Retiring: NFL on FOX studio co-host and football analyst Jimmy Johnson is retiring after 31 years on the job. After all he is 81 years old so it's probably time. But at 81 he seems like the same guy that he was at 50 when he took the TV job. Of course before landing his TV gig he won a college football national championship with the Miami Hurricanes and jumped to the NFL where he won two Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys.

Johnson was the first coach to win a natty in college and win a Super Bowl. Pete Carroll has since done it. But that's the list. Two!

JIMMY JOHNSON RETIRING

While I was never a Cowboys fan, quite the opposite, actually, I was always intrigued by Johnson. There is something appealing about cocky, arrogant, confident people who back up their word by delivering success at the highest level. That was what Johnson brought to the table. He backed up every word! "How 'bout them Cowboys?!"

Jimmy Johnson Retiring: While with the Cowboys he worked for a team owner who was also cocky, arrogant and confident. Jerry Jones and Jimmy Johnson's relationship seemed to crumble under the issue of who would get credit for the Cowboy's success. Soon after Johnson left. He took the Miami Dolphins job for a brief stint near the end of Dan Marino's run and then retired to the Keys of Florida.

But TV came calling and Johnson worked another 3 decades in a medium that turns over talent daily. For more football talk tune in each weekday to Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

Dallas CowboysJimmy JohnsonMiami HurricanesNFL on FOX
Craig ShemonEditor
Craig Shemon has been hosting afternoons on ESPN Southwest Florida since 2017. Prior to that he was a nationally syndicated host in Los Angeles at FOX Sports Radio and in Houston at Yahoo! Sports Radio. Along the way Craig did play-by-play for the NFL on FOX, NFL Europe, Big Ten Network, and The Citadel Radio Network. Craig is a native Detroiter and Indiana University graduate. He has been known to proudly display his Detroit and IU fandom on the air. Craig likes to write about athletes, create quizzes, and covers big sports headlines.
Related Stories
49ers Brock Purdy Problem
NFL49ers Brock Purdy Problem Is LoomingCraig Shemon
Games of the week gavins and bud light
ESPN SWFLGames Of The Week Presented By Gavin’s Ace Hardware and Bud LightChris Beasley
Jon Gruden is Returning
NFLJon Gruden is Returning to Bucs Ring of HonorCraig Shemon
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect