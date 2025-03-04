Jimmy Johnson Retiring From NFL on FOX

Jimmy Johnson Retiring: NFL on FOX studio co-host and football analyst Jimmy Johnson is retiring after 31 years on the job. After all he is 81 years old so it's probably time. But at 81 he seems like the same guy that he was at 50 when he took the TV job. Of course before landing his TV gig he won a college football national championship with the Miami Hurricanes and jumped to the NFL where he won two Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys.

Johnson was the first coach to win a natty in college and win a Super Bowl. Pete Carroll has since done it. But that's the list. Two!

JIMMY JOHNSON RETIRING

While I was never a Cowboys fan, quite the opposite, actually, I was always intrigued by Johnson. There is something appealing about cocky, arrogant, confident people who back up their word by delivering success at the highest level. That was what Johnson brought to the table. He backed up every word! "How 'bout them Cowboys?!"

Jimmy Johnson Retiring: While with the Cowboys he worked for a team owner who was also cocky, arrogant and confident. Jerry Jones and Jimmy Johnson's relationship seemed to crumble under the issue of who would get credit for the Cowboy's success. Soon after Johnson left. He took the Miami Dolphins job for a brief stint near the end of Dan Marino's run and then retired to the Keys of Florida.