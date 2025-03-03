ContestsEvents

Pro Golfer Shoos Away Alligator at PGA National Resort, Video Hits 12 Million Views

Rebecca Allen
Billy Horschel of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the second round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025
Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

On Feb. 27 during the Cognizant Classic, former Florida Gators golfer Billy Horschel came across an unexpected visitor. Using his 60-degree wedge, he carefully nudged an alligator away from the course. The wild encounter quickly took off online, reaching 12 million viewers in just a day.

“I'm not afraid of gators,” Horschel told Palm Beach Post. “As I tell most people, they're more afraid of you. The majority of the time they're only going to come after you during mating season where they're a little aggressive, and then if you're around their nest when they've got some eggs. I grew up with my dad grabbing their tail when they're on the side of the bank and shooing them back in the water. I never touched a tail with my hand, but I've done it with a club. Not that big of a deal.”

Not bothered by the scaly interruption, Horschel got back to his game. He nailed an impressive 5-under-par 66. Social media lit up with people comparing his cool approach to how Steve Irwin used to handle wildlife.

After handling the alligator with ease, Horschel has solidified his reputation at the PGA Tour's Gator Wrangler. Course managers are now reviewing their wildlife policies and how any future encounters should be handled.

Billy Horschel
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
CROMWELL, CONNECTICUT - JUNE 22: PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan addresses the media during a press conference prior to the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2022 in Cromwell, Connecticut
GolfPGA Tour and LIV Golf Leaders Meet at White House to Move Forward with Merger DealDiana Beasley
Tiger Woods and his mother Kultida Woods react as they pose for photos prior to his induction at the 2022 World Golf Hall of Fame
GolfTiger Woods Pulls Out of Genesis Invitational After Mom’s DeathDiana Beasley
A general view of the new 13th tee box during the final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur at Augusta National Golf Club
GolfBonita Springs Teen Makes It to Augusta National Youth Golf FinalsDiana Beasley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect