Pro Golfer Shoos Away Alligator at PGA National Resort, Video Hits 12 Million Views
On Feb. 27 during the Cognizant Classic, former Florida Gators golfer Billy Horschel came across an unexpected visitor. Using his 60-degree wedge, he carefully nudged an alligator away from the course. The wild encounter quickly took off online, reaching 12 million viewers in just a day.
“I'm not afraid of gators,” Horschel told Palm Beach Post. “As I tell most people, they're more afraid of you. The majority of the time they're only going to come after you during mating season where they're a little aggressive, and then if you're around their nest when they've got some eggs. I grew up with my dad grabbing their tail when they're on the side of the bank and shooing them back in the water. I never touched a tail with my hand, but I've done it with a club. Not that big of a deal.”
Not bothered by the scaly interruption, Horschel got back to his game. He nailed an impressive 5-under-par 66. Social media lit up with people comparing his cool approach to how Steve Irwin used to handle wildlife.
After handling the alligator with ease, Horschel has solidified his reputation at the PGA Tour's Gator Wrangler. Course managers are now reviewing their wildlife policies and how any future encounters should be handled.