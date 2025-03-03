The 49ers Brock Purdy Problem is looming. It is time to pay the quarterback who was once the last pick in the NFL draft. He has since started for the team in a Super Bowl and he wants to be paid. The problem for the team is two fold. They have a lot of stars that need to get paid. And a lot of people, which may include the 49ers, don't feel he is good enough to be paid the going rate of starting quarterbacks in the league. The argument has been that he was on a team loaded with talent and only had to distribute the ball. Some feel any QB can do that at least. After all, he was the last pick of the draft.

It seems many others did not think much of him. The question remains: Can Purdy carry a team on his back and win games, even if the talent around him is diminished. We think the answer to that question is no.

49ERS BROCK PURDY PROBLEM

49ers Brock Purdy Problem: We argue Purdy's success his been circumstantial. Had he been drafted by the Patriots who were completely void of talent and if Mac Jones was drafted by the 49ers instead of the Patriots, we'd look at these two players in a completely different light. Jones would have had a chance to be successful with all of that 49ers talent and Purdy would have suffered Jones' disastrous start to a career. There is no doubt about that.

Over the weekend the 49ers traded one of Purdy's weapons, Deebo Samuel to the Commanders. That's one less star athlete on the offense to prop up Purdy. The team still has an expensive left tackle in Trent Williams. Playmaker Brandon Aiyuk makes a lot of money. Now general manager John Lynch has to decide if he wants to pay Brock Purdy big money. The 49ers Brock Purdy problem is looming. Stay tuned.