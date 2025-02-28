Tampa’s 2025 NCAA Women’s Final Four Features Free Events, Community Activities

Tampa is getting ready to host the NCAA Women's Final Four at Amalie Arena from April 4-6. This is the city's fourth time hosting the tournament.

Games start with semifinal matches at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on April 4, ending with the championship game on April 6 at 3 p.m.

Fans can check out Tourney Town's variety of games and activities at the Tampa Convention Center. The space includes a business mentoring area called Beyond the Baseline, happening April 3-6.

USF and the Tampa Bay Sports Commission have teamed up to organize several free activities. People can watch team practices and enjoy a free concert at Curtis Hixon Park on the evening of April 5.

A dribbling parade for kids, Final Four Bounce, takes place on April 5, but space is limited to 3,000 kids. To join the parade from Curtis Hixon Park to the convention center, parents need to register their kids online first.

Cotanchobee Park becomes Party on the Plaza during championship weekend. People will find plenty of food trucks, live music, and family activities throughout the park.