ContestsEvents

Tampa’s 2025 NCAA Women’s Final Four Features Free Events, Community Activities

Rebecca Allen
xterior view of the St. Petersburg Times Forum, home of the Tampa Bay Lightning
Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images/NHLI

Tampa is getting ready to host the NCAA Women's Final Four at Amalie Arena from April 4-6. This is the city's fourth time hosting the tournament.

Games start with semifinal matches at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on April 4, ending with the championship game on April 6 at 3 p.m.

Fans can check out Tourney Town's variety of games and activities at the Tampa Convention Center. The space includes a business mentoring area called Beyond the Baseline, happening April 3-6.

USF and the Tampa Bay Sports Commission have teamed up to organize several free activities. People can watch team practices and enjoy a free concert at Curtis Hixon Park on the evening of April 5.

A dribbling parade for kids, Final Four Bounce, takes place on April 5, but space is limited to 3,000 kids. To join the parade from Curtis Hixon Park to the convention center, parents need to register their kids online first.

Cotanchobee Park becomes Party on the Plaza during championship weekend. People will find plenty of food trucks, live music, and family activities throughout the park.

ABC will broadcast the championship game live nationwide.

basketballwomen
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
Quarterback Jameis Winston #5 of the Florida State Seminoles celebrates with his brother Jonah after defeating the Auburn Tigers 34-31
NCAAJameis Winston’s Brother Jonah, Three-Star Wide Receiver, Weighs College OptionsRebecca Allen
March Madness is Here Early
college basketballMarch Madness is Here Early After Spartans Buzzer BeaterCraig Shemon
College Football Playoff Committee
College FootballCollege Football Playoff Committee Punted, for NowCraig Shemon
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect