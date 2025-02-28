ContestsEvents

Jameis Winston's Brother Jonah, Three-Star Wide Receiver, Weighs College Options

Quarterback Jameis Winston #5 of the Florida State Seminoles celebrates with his brother Jonah after defeating the Auburn Tigers 34-31
Jonah Winston, the younger brother of NFL quarterback Jameis Winston, has drawn interest from seven Division I programs. Auburn, Florida State, and Ole Miss are leading the pack. Alabama, Colorado, Marshall, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, and Troy have also made offers for the Alabama prospect. He ranks as the 13th-best player in his home state.

On3 Industry Rankings puts the 2026 prospect at No. 419 overall and No. 62 among receivers. After making the switch from quarterback last year, he caught 38 passes for 542 yards.

The recruitment battle seems to be coming down to Auburn and Florida State. Both schools are pushing to get him on campus soon. His last visit was to Tallahassee in October 2024.

FSU has deep connections to the Winston family — his older brother led them to a national title before heading to the NFL. This connection could give the Seminoles an edge.

