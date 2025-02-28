Games Of The Week Presented By Gavin’s Ace Hardware and Bud Light

ContestsEvents

Chris Beasley
Here's what's coming up on ESPN SWFL Radio:

Saturday 3/1

  • Alabama vs Tennessee 12:45am
  • Florida Everblades vs South Carolin Stingrays 6:45pm

Sunday 3/2

  • NBA: Denver Nuggets @ Boston Celtics 12:30pm

Monday 3/3

  • No Games Scheduled

Tuesday 3/4

  • No Games Scheduled

Wednesday 3/5

  • Florida Everblades vs Norfolk Admirals 6:55pm

Thursday 3/6

  • No Games Scheduled

Friday 3/7

  • Florida Everblades vs Norfolk Admirals 6:55pm

Saturday 3/8

  • CBB: Arizona @ Kansas 3:45pm
  • Florida Everblades vs Norfolk Admirals 6:55pm

Sunday 3/9

  • CBB: Big South Conf. Championship 11:45am
  • CBB: Missouri Valley Conf. Championship 2:00pm

Monday 3/10

  • CBB: Southern Conf. Championship 6:45pm

Tuesday 3/11

  • CBB: CAA Conf. Championship Game 6:45pm
  • CBB: WCC Conf. Championship Game 9:00pm

Wednesday 3/12

  • Florida Everblades vs Savannah Ghost Pirates 7:20pm

Thursday 3/13

  • No Games Scheduled

Friday 3/14

  • Florida Everblades vs Savannah Ghost Pirates 7:20pm

Saturday 3/15

  • CBB : American East Conf. Championship Game 10:45am
  • CBB: SEC Semi-final #1 1:00pm
  • CBB: SEC Semi-final #2 3:00pm
  • Florida Everblades @ Orlando Solar Bears 6:50pm

Sunday 3/16

  • CBB: SEC Conf. Championship Game 12:45pm
  • CBB: AAC Conf. Championship Game 3:00pm
  • Selection Sunday Show 6:00pm

Monday 3/17

  • NBA: Denver Nuggets @ Golden State Warriors 9:30pm

