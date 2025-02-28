Games Of The Week Presented By Gavin’s Ace Hardware and Bud Light

Sponsored byGavin’s Ace Hardware
Here's what's coming up on ESPN SWFL Radio:
Saturday 3/1
- Alabama vs Tennessee 12:45am
- Florida Everblades vs South Carolin Stingrays 6:45pm
Sunday 3/2
- NBA: Denver Nuggets @ Boston Celtics 12:30pm
Monday 3/3
- No Games Scheduled
Tuesday 3/4
- No Games Scheduled
Wednesday 3/5
- Florida Everblades vs Norfolk Admirals 6:55pm
Thursday 3/6
- No Games Scheduled
Friday 3/7
- Florida Everblades vs Norfolk Admirals 6:55pm
Saturday 3/8
- CBB: Arizona @ Kansas 3:45pm
- Florida Everblades vs Norfolk Admirals 6:55pm
Sunday 3/9
- CBB: Big South Conf. Championship 11:45am
- CBB: Missouri Valley Conf. Championship 2:00pm
Monday 3/10
- CBB: Southern Conf. Championship 6:45pm
Tuesday 3/11
- CBB: CAA Conf. Championship Game 6:45pm
- CBB: WCC Conf. Championship Game 9:00pm
Wednesday 3/12
- Florida Everblades vs Savannah Ghost Pirates 7:20pm
Thursday 3/13
- No Games Scheduled
Friday 3/14
- Florida Everblades vs Savannah Ghost Pirates 7:20pm
Saturday 3/15
- CBB : American East Conf. Championship Game 10:45am
- CBB: SEC Semi-final #1 1:00pm
- CBB: SEC Semi-final #2 3:00pm
- Florida Everblades @ Orlando Solar Bears 6:50pm
Sunday 3/16
- CBB: SEC Conf. Championship Game 12:45pm
- CBB: AAC Conf. Championship Game 3:00pm
- Selection Sunday Show 6:00pm
Monday 3/17
- NBA: Denver Nuggets @ Golden State Warriors 9:30pm
Chris has been on ESPN Soutwest Florida in one way or another dating back to 2010. As a Southwest Florida native, Chris understands what's important to the locals. He is a huge football fan; both professional and college. Although he has a special place for the Miami Dolphins and the entire SEC. He is also very into golf, both playing it locally and covering it on a global scale. Sports are supposed to be fun, and Chris likes to reflect that in the way he covers it. Chris writes about sports news and opinions.