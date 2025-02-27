March Madness is Here Early After Spartans Buzzer Beater

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – MARCH 10: Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans reacts to play during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on March 10, 2024 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

March Madness is here early following last night's buzzer beating 3-pointer that gave Michigan State a win on the road at Maryland. With the game tied at 55 Maryland missed a 3-pointer with about :04 seconds remaining. State got the rebound and Tre Holloman took one dribble and, still short of the giant "M" Maryland logo at center court heaved a miracle. Nothing but the bottom of the net. Sparty won. Spartans players rushed the court in front of a stunned Terps team and its fans. March Madness is here.

Technically it is still February and we have a handful of games left before we begin conference tournament play. Then we have Selection Sunday before the real madness begins with the NCAA Tournament.

While the NCAA is feckless and has messed up a lot over the years regarding college athletics, it still gets this one right. The men's NCAA basketball tournament is still one of the best sporting events of the calendar year.

MARCH MADNESS IS HERE!

While Tom Izzo's Michigan State Spartans are gunning for a Big Ten title they have that look in their eye where they could go on a deep run in March. Their biggest obstacle could be the ENTIRE SEC! The former football power conference is a basketball conference now! They could get 13 of their 16 teams in the tournament. They have 8 teams in the AP Top 25. It is unreal.

And let's not forget the women's tournament as well. Last year's championship game got higher ratings then the men's title game!