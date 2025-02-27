It's predicted to be "chamber of commerce weather" this weekend from Marco Island to Port Charlotte. For some ideas of how to make the most of the sunshine, here are 10 outdoor SWFL weekend events to put on your list of fun.

Spring Training is in full swing, literally and figuratively. If you want to catch a game, the Minnesota Twins and the Boston Red Sox play in Fort Myers. The Tampa Bay Rays are in Port Charlotte. Check out the schedules and buy your tickets. It will over before you know it.

Also, it's not outdoors but it IS sports related and worth a mention, the Florida Everblades are also in town this weekend. They take to the ice against the South Carolina Sting Rays.

Enjoy These Outdoor SWFL Weekend Events

Southwest Florida Ag Expo

Known for decades as the Lee County Fair, this is a favorite annual event. Hop on thrilling rides, enjoy shows and demos, play carnival games and enjoy lots of fair food. The expo opens Thursday and runs through March 9th. Lee County Civic Center. Prices vary. More info here.

Bonita Springs Boat Show

If you're a boating enthusiast, you won't want to miss this show. Check out the boats, vendors and more. It runs Thursday through Sunday on the grounds of the Bonita Springs Poker Room. Gates open at 10am daily. $10, under 15 free. More info here.

Cape Coral PRIDE

Most of the PRIDE events take place on and around SE 47th Terrace, downtown Cape Coral. There is a block party Saturday and a whole series of events, parades, and performances you can plug into. Saturday and Sunday. More info here.

Outdoor SWFL Weekend Events For Foodies

CROW Taste Of The Islands

Taste of the Islands has returned to an outdoor and in person event for the first time since COVID and hurricane Ian. Enjoy sampling food from your favorite island restaurants then vote for your favorite in the coveted People's Choice Award. Many restaurants are also offering special food and drink items when you visit this month, all to benefit the animals and operations of CROW. Saturday 11:30am to 5pm, Sanibel City Hall. $10 Adults, $5 Children. More info here.

Taste Of Punta Gorda

Another great food event, outside and in the lovely Laishley Park. Tastes more than 50 food items, enjoy vendors, live entertainment and lots more. Sunday 11am to 5pm. $10, children under 11 free. More info here.

Cape Coral Vegan Street Fest

This 3rd annual food festival is all about plant-based foods. Learn more about foods, vegan lifestyle and more. Enjoy vendors, cooking demos, speakers, and live entertainment. 14th Place Cape Coral, Sunday 10am to 4pm. Free. More info here.

More Outdoor SWFL Weekend Events

Bonita Springs National Art Fest

This is the last in a series of three big art festivals in Bonita Springs. Enjoy the unique works of artists from around the country. Food and entertainment add to the fun. Saturday and Sunday 10am to 5pm, Riverside Park. Suggested $5 donation. More info here.

Southwest Florida Reading Festival

This 26th annual event is in downtown Fort Myers Saturday, featuring 25 bestselling authors from all genres, kids to romance. Each child attending gets a free book and can participate in a range of activities. Food trucks will be on site. 10am to 4pm, Fort Myers Regional Library. More info here.

Movie In The Park

Pack up the family and head to in Lehigh Acres Friday night. You'll be treated to the touching animated movie Encanto. Don't forget your blankets and chars. Veterans Park 6:30. Free More info here.