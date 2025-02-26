ContestsEvents

Jaguars Looking at Temporary Home Options for 2027 During $1.4B Stadium Makeover

Rebecca Allen
Devin Duvernay #12 of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kris Boyd #17 of the Houston Texans meet after the game at EverBank Stadium
Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars are figuring out where they'll play their 2027 season while EverBank Stadium gets its $1.4 billion upgrade.

"There's some deep pile work that's going on there ... so far, no surprises," Jacksonville Jaguars President Mark Lamping told The Florida Times-Union. "But a long, long way to go."

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville and Camping World Stadium in Orlando are the leading options for the temporary move. The final choice needs approval from NFL team owners, with at least 75% needed to vote yes at their May 2025 meeting.

The huge project splits the bill between Jaguars owner Shad Khan putting up $625 million and the city of Jacksonville chipping in $775 million. 

Normal games will keep going through 2025. In 2026, there will be fewer seats available, and in 2027, all home games will move to the temporary spot.

Rebecca Allen
