Dolphins Looking for Third Wide Receiver as Hill, Waddle Numbers Fall in 2024

Tyreek Hill #10 talks with Jaylen Waddle #17 of the Miami Dolphins after a touchdown in the fourth quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers
Miami's search for additional receivers grows as star duo Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle struggled through 2024. Their performance dropped significantly — Waddle fell to 43rd while Hill dropped to 30th in receiving yards. Big names like Diggs and Higgins are too expensive for their budget.

Despite playing every game with a wrapped wrist and battling illness, Hill stayed active. People close to his agent say he'll be good to go when training begins.

The duo's showing raised concerns. Waddle dropped six catches, Hill dropped three. After catches, they had trouble getting free — Waddle managed 4.1 yards while Hill averaged just 3.5.

With over 20 receivers available, Miami wants to grab at least one through free agency. They'll have to balance this need against other important roster gaps. Free agents available include Westbrook, Cooks, Hopkins, and Valdes Scantling.

Jonnu Smith broke team records in his first season at tight end, setting personal bests for catches and touchdowns. But depth remains a concern after Smythe's release and Julian Hill's blocking problems.

Tyler Warren might fill the tight end need at pick 13. The team also needs help at guard, defensive tackle, cornerback, and safety spots.

Rebecca AllenWriter
