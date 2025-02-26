Brady Reaches Out to Stafford’s Team About Raiders QB Job

Raiders minority owner Tom Brady has started talking with Matthew Stafford's agents about possibly coming to Las Vegas, according to SI. With the sixth pick in the upcoming draft, the team needs to fill their important quarterback position.

The Rams allowed Stafford's team to explore options elsewhere. At 37, the quarterback wants a two-year deal worth over $50 million per year - a big ask for any team.

Los Angeles might make changes soon. Trading their quarterback after June would save them $27 million, while letting him go later could free up $23 million for new players.

The numbers look good for the Raiders. They have both cap room and draft picks to put something promising together.

Brady's position could influence big moves in Vegas. NFL owners approved his 5% ownership last October, giving him say in major player decisions.

But challenges exist. The Raiders' offense needs help, with only Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers as real threats. That might not appeal to a quarterback looking for another championship.

The Super Bowl-winning veteran played well in 2024. Despite some regular season struggles, his throwing remained solid through the playoffs, catching the eye of experts and viewers.

Los Angeles isn't saying much about their quarterback's future. Moving or releasing him before 2025 remains possible.

The two-time Pro Bowler is signed through 2026. But talk keeps growing about where he'll end up.