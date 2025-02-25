NFL Adds Ireland, Spain to 2025 International Game Schedule

The NFL is expanding its global footprint in 2025, with eight games planned across European venues. New destinations Ireland and Spain join the existing lineup of games in England and Germany.

Six teams are locked in for next year's international matchups. The Indianapolis Colts will play in Berlin, while the Miami Dolphins head to Madrid. The Pittsburgh Steelers will make history as they take part in the first-ever NFL game in Dublin.

London scores three games in its sports lineup. The Jacksonville Jaguars will play at their usual spot in Wembley. The Cleveland Browns and New York Jets are set to face off at Tottenham's modern stadium.

The opposing teams and specific dates remain secret until the full 2025 schedule is released. Two more host cities are still to be announced for the international series.

This expansion follows 43 previous international regular-season games. London leads the pack with 36 games under its belt. Mexico City has hosted four times, while German cities have seen three big games.

International NFL games first started in '76 when the St. Louis Cardinals faced the San Diego Chargers in Tokyo. The current international series began in 2005 with the Arizona Cardinals playing the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City.

The global games paused in 2020 during COVID-19. They came back in 2021, keeping up the NFL's goal of growing American football's popularity worldwide.