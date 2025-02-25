ContestsEvents

Luka and LeBron Working, Western Conference on Notice

Craig Shemon
Luka and LeBron Working

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 10: Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after committing his third foul during the third quarter of a game against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on February 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Luka and LeBron are working! Since the Lakers acquired Luka Doncic in a trade the Lakers team chemistry seems to be coming together nicely. Just this weekend Doncic scored 32 points as the Lakers destroyed a very good Nuggets team in Denver 123-100. The Nuggets were red-hot having won nine in a row up until that point.

In that game LeBron James added 25 and Austin Reaves scored 23. And, THAT, right there is the winning formula. Finally, LeBron doesn't have to be the focal point of this team. Luka is a reliable high volume scorer. And that will allow LBJ and Reaves to do their thing with or without the ball.

Anthony Davis WAS supposed to be that guy who took the pressure off of LeBron but that strategy never unfolded even though they won a title together in 2020. However, the Lakers finally moved forward with a shakeup on February 2 and traded Davis for Luka in a deal with the Mavericks.

LUKA AND LEBRON WORKING

Luka and LeBron working! And tonight Luka and the Lakers face the Mavs in LA. This will be the first time Luka faces his former team. We are sure he will be motivated.

The Lakers currently hold the number 4 seed in the Western Conference if the season ended today. They are 2 games behind Memphis and 3.5 games behind Denver who they just beat. With 27 games to go the Lakers have plenty of time to go on a run and climb the conference standings.

For more NBA talk and analysis tune in each weekday to Craig Shemon and Company on ESPN Southwest Florida from 2-6pm.

