FGCU Outfielder Jake McKee Wins National Lou Gehrig Community Impact Award

Rebecca Allen
After Hurricane Ian hit, Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) outfielder Jake McKee jumped into action in ways that drew national attention. His efforts in helping rebuild storm-damaged homes earned him the prestigious Lou Gehrig Community Impact Award, standing out among hundreds of NCAA athletes across the country.

McKee traded his bat for a hammer. Working with baseball staff, he helped with repairs and cleanup throughout neighborhoods devastated by the storm's impact.

His connection to the FGCU Eagles baseball goes way back. From running around the field at age two, McKee's been part of the program for 20 years. Now, he plays outfield, getting his first start in a game against TCU.

Coach Dave Tollett is proud of McKee's big heart, telling Gulf Coast News, "In 35 years of coaching, it was probably my proudest moment. The big wins are great, but to watch your kids give back to the community that supports us and loves us was, without a doubt, my proudest moment."

Both on and off the field, FGCU's baseball culture emphasizes hard work and helping others.

