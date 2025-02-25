Chiefs GM: Travis Kelce Expected Back for 2025 Despite Retirement Rumors

Brett Veach, Kansas City's general manager, believes Travis Kelce will return next year. "We left it as he'd be back, and we're excited to get him back and get him going," Veach told CBS Sports.

The 35-year-old's contract includes a massive $19.8 million cap hit next season, with $11.5 million coming due in March. He doesn't face any immediate deadline to make his final decision about playing next year.

Head coach Andy Reid is taking a more casual approach. He wants his star player to take his time deciding. In the meantime, the team needs to sort out contracts with 20 other players before the season starts.

The numbers from 2024 weren't great. Kelce grabbed 97 catches but only put up 823 yards and three touchdowns - his lowest output since 2017.

The money is significant - his 2025 salary would be $17.25 million. This comes from restructuring his contract last year, which moved cash up front while turning most of 2025's pay into bonus money.

Throughout his NFL career, he's earned $95,354,466. Another year would push his career earnings above $112 million.

The team's management has plenty to consider beyond one player. They're working to keep their talented roster while managing the salary cap - something that's increasingly difficult in today's NFL.

After Kelce started dating Taylor Swift, the NFL saw its value climb. Reports suggest their relationship brought the league an additional billion dollars.

For a team still hunting championships, keeping their veteran tight end is crucial. His decision will impact both strategy and finances for 2025.