NFL Considers Plan to Change Kickoff Rules to Get More Returns in 2025

Next season brings new changes to NFL kickoffs, as the league moves the touchback spot to the 35-yard line while pulling kickoffs back to the 30-yard line. These changes look to mix up the game's flow.

Competition Committee Chairman Rich McKay leads this effort after recent rule changes led to a 57% increase in kick returns. "You'll have people that'll say both," McKay told CBS Sports. "You'll have people say one or the other. It's always easier to start with one or the other than it is both."

These changes need approval from 24 team owners, who'll make their decision at next month's meetings. Officials begin looking things over March 30.

With 2024's return rate hitting its second-lowest point since 2000, there's growing need for change. Last year's updates set up specific kick landing zones while making players stay put until the ball landed.

The committee wants to change onside kicks too. They might replace regular kicks with a bold fourth-and-15 or fourth-and-20 play - something teams have suggested before.

Just last March, officials moved touchbacks to the 30 when kicks went into the end zone. This changed their original plan, which had touchbacks at the 35.

The numbers support these changes. Players got injured less often in 2024, but teams tried more returns.