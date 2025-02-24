ContestsEvents

Football Withdrawal is Real

Craig Shemon
Football withdrawal is real

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 15: A detailed view of the NFL logo on a football prior to the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 15, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Football withdrawal is real. College or pro. But particularly on Sunday afternoons in February around 1:00pm ET, aren't we all missing something? Yes, we are missing football. For six months out of the year we know what we are doing on Sunday afternoons in the late summer, fall and early winter. We alter our plans and honey-do errands to make sure everything is done by Sunday afternoon so we can sit around and watch football. If the errands are not done by Sunday afternoon, then those errands are not getting done until next week. Because of football.

Now we are a couple of weeks past the Super Bowl and our Sunday afternoons feel a little empty. This past Sunday, I watched two Big Ten basketball games...back to back. The games were enjoyable but they weren't the same as football.

FOOTBALL WITHDRAWAL IS REAL

Football withdrawal is real! The good news is the football calendar is gearing up. In the next week the NFL Combine gathers the best from college football as they get ready for the NFL Draft which comes in two months. And for college football players left behind at their respective universities they start spring practice in a few weeks.

The new NFL year begins in March and with that comes franchise tags and free agency. Before you know it the NFL will release its schedule and OTA practices will be under way. Then summer camps and the Hall of Fame Game will kick off the pre-season. Before you know it we will be huddled around the TV on an an early September Thursday night as the Eagles begin the defense of their title.

Football withdrawal is real but our next fix will be here before you know it. For more football talk and analysis tune in each weekday to Craig Shemon and Company on ESPN Southwest Florida from 2-6pm.

collegefootballNFL
Craig ShemonEditor
Craig Shemon has been hosting afternoons on ESPN Southwest Florida since 2017. Prior to that he was a nationally syndicated host in Los Angeles at FOX Sports Radio and in Houston at Yahoo! Sports Radio. Along the way Craig did play-by-play for the NFL on FOX, NFL Europe, Big Ten Network, and The Citadel Radio Network. Craig is a native Detroiter and Indiana University graduate. He has been known to proudly display his Detroit and IU fandom on the air. Craig likes to write about athletes, create quizzes, and covers big sports headlines.
Related Stories
Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders players line up for the kickoff in the second half of the preseason game
NFLNFL Considers Plan to Change Kickoff Rules to Get More Returns in 2025Diana Beasley
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 20: Sidney Crosby #87 of Team Canada celebrates with his teammates after defeating Team United States in overtime to win the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off Championship Game at TD Garden on February 20, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.
NHL4 Nations was AWESOME! A Olympic-Stanley Cup HybridCraig Shemon
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 06: Patrick Mahomes #15 and Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warm up during a practice ahead of Super Bowl LIX at Tulane University’s Yulman Stadium on on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
NFLFBI Charges Seven in $3 Million Pro Athlete Home Burglary RingDiana Beasley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect