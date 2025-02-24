CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 15: A detailed view of the NFL logo on a football prior to the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 15, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Football withdrawal is real. College or pro. But particularly on Sunday afternoons in February around 1:00pm ET, aren't we all missing something? Yes, we are missing football. For six months out of the year we know what we are doing on Sunday afternoons in the late summer, fall and early winter. We alter our plans and honey-do errands to make sure everything is done by Sunday afternoon so we can sit around and watch football. If the errands are not done by Sunday afternoon, then those errands are not getting done until next week. Because of football.

Now we are a couple of weeks past the Super Bowl and our Sunday afternoons feel a little empty. This past Sunday, I watched two Big Ten basketball games...back to back. The games were enjoyable but they weren't the same as football.

Football withdrawal is real! The good news is the football calendar is gearing up. In the next week the NFL Combine gathers the best from college football as they get ready for the NFL Draft which comes in two months. And for college football players left behind at their respective universities they start spring practice in a few weeks.

The new NFL year begins in March and with that comes franchise tags and free agency. Before you know it the NFL will release its schedule and OTA practices will be under way. Then summer camps and the Hall of Fame Game will kick off the pre-season. Before you know it we will be huddled around the TV on an an early September Thursday night as the Eagles begin the defense of their title.