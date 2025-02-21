ContestsEvents

PGA Tour and LIV Golf Leaders Meet at White House to Move Forward with Merger Deal

Diana Beasley
CROMWELL, CONNECTICUT - JUNE 22: PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan addresses the media during a press conference prior to the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2022 in Cromwell, Connecticut

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

During a key White House meeting, President Trump sat down with major golf figures to advance plans for bringing together the sport's rival groups. The meeting included PGA Tour boss Jay Monahan, player rep Adam Scott, golf superstar Tiger Woods, and Saudi investment chief Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

"We're in a very positive place right now," said Woods to Sports Illustrated.

This meeting shows real movement since the initial deal outline last June. The goal is to merge three major golf organizations - PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and LIV Golf - into a single entity.

The tour's new business venture PGA Tour Enterprises landed $1.5 billion from American sports investors Strategic Sports Group. This money will pay out $930 million to 180 players over eight years.

Still, challenges exist. U.S. officials need to check foreign investment rules and trade limits. The Saudi PIF's involvement especially faces close review before any final go-ahead.

While the PGA Tour would maintain primary control, Al-Rumayyan would lead the combined organization. Once done, players could switch between tours freely.

The Saudi fund wants to boost prize money and add international events, possibly changing how pro golf works worldwide.

Golf expert Peter Kostis notes the PGA Tour needs to ease its grip on the market. A two-tour setup might work, allowing players to compete in both circuits.

This White House talk came after a smaller February 4 sit-down between Monahan, Scott and Trump - both trying to speed things up.

Everything depends on smoothly combining tour operations and sorting out money issues. The golf world watches closely to see how these changes will shape the sport's future.

