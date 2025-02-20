FBI Charges Seven in $3 Million Pro Athlete Home Burglary Ring

The FBI arrested seven Chilean nationals who took $3 million worth of items during multiple break-ins at pro athletes' homes, according to ESPN. The group used fake IDs, rental cars, and burner phones to pull off their crimes.

Their crime spree ended during a simple traffic stop in Ohio this January. A search of their car uncovered window-breaking tools and a large crowbar in the trunk.

The group's last robbery hit Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow on December 9, stealing $300,000 in belongings. They had also broken into the homes of NFL players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, and NBA player Bobby Portis Jr.

Three men are facing charges in Ohio connected to the November break-in at Portis' home. The suspects include Pablo and Ignacio Zuniga Cartes, Bastian Jimenez Freraut, Alexander Huiaguil Chavez, Jordan Quiroga Sanchez, Bastian Orellano Morales, and Sergio Ortega Cabello.

The careful thieves looked up game schedules and studied security details thoroughly. Working together, they split up tasks and moved stolen items through their network of helpers.

FBI agents traced the group using car records and cell phone data. In a lucky break, the thieves' pride helped solve the case - they couldn't help taking pictures with their stolen goods and saving them to iCloud.

Some stolen items showed up at a Manhattan pawn shop. Now the shop's owner and an employee are charged with knowingly buying stolen property.