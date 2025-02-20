College Football Playoff Changes Coming

College football playoff changes are coming. First if all, the expansion from four teams to twelve came with some rules. The first two years, 2024 and 2025, there can be no changes to the rules without unanimous consent between 10 conferences and Notre Dame.

Sidebar: Don't get me started on why one school, Notre Dame, has the same power as any singular conference. They should either be forced to join a conference like everybody else. Or they should forfeit their vote in such matters. But I digress.

Sidebar 2.0: Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti and SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey are very chummy and always hold a pre-meeting together before important meetings involving the other conferences and Notre Dame. In fact, the two met Wednesday ahead of next week's bigger meeting scheduled in Dallas.

Here's the larger picture. College football playoff changes are coming! Petitti and Sankey are going to force the rest of college football to allow the Big Ten and SEC four automatic qualifiers each to the college football playoff field starting in 2026 when it will no longer be necessary to carry a unanimous vote to make changes to the playoffs.

Next week it is also expected that the body of conferences will vote to expand the playoffs to 14 and possibly 16 teams beginning in 2026.

Smaller Picture: Petitti and Sankey feel the seeding process for the playoffs is currently unfair. Petitti, in particular, feels the college football playoff committee's final rankings should be used to determine seedings. Such a move would be favorable for Notre Dame. The current system favors conference champions even if those teams are ranked outside the top 10, for example.