ContestsEvents

College Football Playoff Changes Coming

Craig Shemon
College football playoff changes

College football playoff changes are coming. First if all, the expansion from four teams to twelve came with some rules. The first two years, 2024 and 2025, there can be no changes to the rules without unanimous consent between 10 conferences and Notre Dame.

Sidebar: Don't get me started on why one school, Notre Dame, has the same power as any singular conference. They should either be forced to join a conference like everybody else. Or they should forfeit their vote in such matters. But I digress.

Sidebar 2.0: Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti and SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey are very chummy and always hold a pre-meeting together before important meetings involving the other conferences and Notre Dame. In fact, the two met Wednesday ahead of next week's bigger meeting scheduled in Dallas.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF CHANGES ARE COMING

Here's the larger picture. College football playoff changes are coming! Petitti and Sankey are going to force the rest of college football to allow the Big Ten and SEC four automatic qualifiers each to the college football playoff field starting in 2026 when it will no longer be necessary to carry a unanimous vote to make changes to the playoffs.

Next week it is also expected that the body of conferences will vote to expand the playoffs to 14 and possibly 16 teams beginning in 2026.

Smaller Picture: Petitti and Sankey feel the seeding process for the playoffs is currently unfair. Petitti, in particular, feels the college football playoff committee's final rankings should be used to determine seedings. Such a move would be favorable for Notre Dame. The current system favors conference champions even if those teams are ranked outside the top 10, for example.

College football playoff changes are coming. For the latest college football talk and analysis tune in to Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

College FootballCollege Football Playoffs
Craig ShemonEditor
Craig Shemon has been hosting afternoons on ESPN Southwest Florida since 2017. Prior to that he was a nationally syndicated host in Los Angeles at FOX Sports Radio and in Houston at Yahoo! Sports Radio. Along the way Craig did play-by-play for the NFL on FOX, NFL Europe, Big Ten Network, and The Citadel Radio Network. Craig is a native Detroiter and Indiana University graduate. He has been known to proudly display his Detroit and IU fandom on the air. Craig likes to write about athletes, create quizzes, and covers big sports headlines.
Related Stories
Legacy of Aaron Rodgers
NFLThe Legacy of Aaron Rodgers is WitheringCraig Shemon
CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 12: Head Coach Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels speaks during a press conference at the Loudermilk Center on December 12, 2024 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
NCAAFort Myers Athlete Tucker Picks UNC, Joins Belichick’s First Recruiting Class
Games of the week gavins and bud light
ESPN SWFLGames Of The Week Presented By Gavin’s Ace Hardware and Bud Light
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect