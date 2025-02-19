Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets waits in the tunnel prior to a preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 26, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The Legacy of Aaron Rodgers is withering. Had he ridden off into the sunset following his days with the Packers he would have been remembered as one of the greatest of all time. The only knock on him would have been that he "only" won one Super Bowl. It does seem like with his talent he should have won more.

And there was a time in his career where I would have argued he had the best arm talent in the league. Maybe he had the best arm talent ever. He continuously made effortless throws into windows that I could not see while watching from every possible angle on TV. But never the less, his amazing throws would find the hands of a not-so-open receiver for a touchdown. Yes, his legacy among the greats of the game seemed secure.

Then he left the Packers and they got better with Jordan Love. Then the Jets got worse in the two (really one) seasons he was in New York. Now he wants to play somewhere else before he retires. He has to. Again, had he retired when he left Green Bay the legacy of Aaron Rodgers would have had a hiccup or two but he would have gone off with great fan fare.

But along the way, as Rodgers got older he became more and more of a diva quarterback. He got weird. Locker rooms became divided by his presence. And now he needs a third act, a third team to help him put an exclamation point on his career. John Elway and Payton Manning closed out their careers with a Super Bowl. Tom Brady won another Super Bowl late in his career with Tampa. Joe Montana finished with playoff runs in Kansas City. The list goes on but great quarterbacks often finish their careers with a bang. Rodgers' Super Bowl win was fifteen years ago! The legacy of Aaron Rodgers is withering.