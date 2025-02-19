NFL Legend Mike Ditka’s Naples Home Sells for $1.375 Million in 12 Days

A North Naples house owned by NFL great Mike Ditka sold in just 12 days for $1.375 million. The home is located in Wilshire Lakes, right off Vanderbilt Beach Road, and measures 3,436 square feet.

"Not only was the Ditkas' home priced competitively, offering a great value for a Naples home with outstanding features, but the fact that an American legend resided in it helped as well with a quick sale," said Celeste Cunningham to Homes.com.

The Super Bowl winning coach and his wife had this custom-built home for more than 20 years. They split their time between here and their home in Illinois until last November, when they said goodbye to Florida.

The home features a grand entryway, warm den, and beautiful wood details throughout. The back of the house leads to a screened pool area, with peaceful lake views and tall privacy hedges making it feel like a private oasis.

A buyer from out of state, who was excited about the home's NFL connection, bought the property. The kitchen comes with a breakfast bar, and the main bathroom has two sinks for convenience.

Located in a gated, family-friendly neighborhood, the home includes a big three-car garage and a hot tub for relaxing. The Ditkas bought the empty lot back in 2002 for only $70,000.