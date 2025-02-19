ContestsEvents

NFL Legend Mike Ditka’s Naples Home Sells for $1.375 Million in 12 Days

Diana Beasley
CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 10: Former Chicago Bears head coach Mike Ditka walks the sidelines during the game between the Chicago Bears and the Atlanta Falcons at Soldier Field on September 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.

Photo by Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images

A North Naples house owned by NFL great Mike Ditka sold in just 12 days for $1.375 million. The home is located in Wilshire Lakes, right off Vanderbilt Beach Road, and measures 3,436 square feet.

"Not only was the Ditkas' home priced competitively, offering a great value for a Naples home with outstanding features, but the fact that an American legend resided in it helped as well with a quick sale," said Celeste Cunningham to Homes.com.

The Super Bowl winning coach and his wife had this custom-built home for more than 20 years. They split their time between here and their home in Illinois until last November, when they said goodbye to Florida.

The home features a grand entryway, warm den, and beautiful wood details throughout. The back of the house leads to a screened pool area, with peaceful lake views and tall privacy hedges making it feel like a private oasis.

A buyer from out of state, who was excited about the home's NFL connection, bought the property. The kitchen comes with a breakfast bar, and the main bathroom has two sinks for convenience.

Located in a gated, family-friendly neighborhood, the home includes a big three-car garage and a hot tub for relaxing. The Ditkas bought the empty lot back in 2002 for only $70,000.

This sale closes the chapter on the legendary coach's time in Florida. His biggest NFL success came in 1985, leading the Chicago Bears to a Super Bowl win after working as a Dallas Cowboys assistant.

Mike Ditka
Diana BeasleyWriter
