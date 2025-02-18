ContestsEvents

Matthew Stafford Getting Traded Again?

Matt Stafford Getting Traded

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 30: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams prepares for the snap in the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

It seems Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford getting traded again is a real possibility. The Rams picked him up in a blockbuster deal with the Lions in 2021 that included Jared Goff moving to Detroit. The deal paid off immediately as LA won the Super Bowl that year. And the Lions used a haul of draft picks to build a winning team.

But it appears Stafford is on the trading block again. The Rams are young and good again. In fact I thought they were a real threat this past post season after finally getting healthy and 2025 looks bright for them. But they have a quarterback problem. Don't get me wrong, Stafford can still sling it with the best of them. But his contract is a salary cap nightmare for the team. And Stafford is "only" making around $40 million dollars a year. The market is north of $60 million a year and Stafford wants his bag.

MATTHEW STAFFORD GETTING TRADED

But Stafford is 37 years old and he wants to take a one-year-at-a-time approach toward his career. That's his right to do so but if the Rams are going to pony up money they need to spread it over many years to soften the salary cap hit.

Matthew Stafford Getting Traded? It seems both sides are at an impasse and it is time for the Rams to trade Stafford. The Steelers, Jets, Giants, Browns and Raiders are all desperate for a quarterback so there will be a healthy market for his services should he become available.

