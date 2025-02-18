Fort Myers Athlete Tucker Picks UNC, Joins Belichick’s First Recruiting Class

Fort Myers High School's Madrid Tucker has committed to the University of North Carolina, joining Bill Belichick's first recruiting class.

Turning down West Virginia, Tucker racked up impressive stats in his senior year - grabbing 686 receiving yards and eight touchdowns while running for 383 yards and five more scores.

He becomes the third player from Florida to sign with UNC's 2025 class, which has now reached 27 commits under their new head coach.

"The opportunity to play for Bill Belichick? It's hard to pass up," said defensive tackle commit Nicco Maggio to ESPN.

He shined on defense as well. Playing in the secondary, he grabbed two interceptions, forced two fumbles, and deflected six passes.

He's got baseball skills too. His .476 batting average landed him on the All-Area First Team. Sports talent runs in the family - his dad Michael played 11 years in MLB, while brother Milan played receiver at both Appalachian State and Florida Atlantic.

247Sports ranks him as the 2,170th player nationally and 262nd in Florida. The Tar Heels have landed 15 new commits since mid-December.

"The focus with this new staff is on preparing everything for the next level," North Carolina quarterback commit Au'Tori Newkirk said to ESPN.

Despite some recruiting challenges during the coaching change, UNC managed to keep key players like QB Bryce Baker while adding 18 transfers for next season.