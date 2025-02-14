Chiefs Set March 14 Deadline for Travis Kelce’s NFL Future Decision

Kansas City needs Travis Kelce's answer by March 14. The countdown begins right as NFL free agency kicks off March 10.

At 35, the NFL superstar faces a crucial decision after grabbing three rings. His latest deal, inked last April, made him the NFL's highest-paid tight end - adding pressure to this decision.

The Chiefs need to know his plans to build their roster. Without his answer, they're stuck on making key player moves and trades.

His numbers put him among the best tight ends ever in NFL history. Three Super Bowl victories - LIV, LVII, and LVIII - have cemented his legacy in football history.

Super Bowl LIX might push him to decide. The Chiefs need his answer before making other major decisions.

March packs important deadlines for NFL teams. It's when they scout free agents, make deals, and prep for the draft.

The superstar hasn't made up his mind yet. His success on the field has created other opportunities.

Caught between football glory and new possibilities, he's torn. But the Chiefs' deadline means he's running out of time to choose.

His achievements shine at this crossroads. Those clutch plays helped drive Kansas City to victory time after time.