4 Nations Face Off the Future Path of all All-Star Events

4 Nations Face Off is the path forward for All-Star events in all sports. In the old days NHL and NBA All-Star games would be conference vs conference. East vs West. The NFL Pro Bowl was AFC vs NFC. And MLB still does American League vs National League. With the fear of injury and lack of incentives players quit trying in these events. Audiences stopped caring and stopped watching.

4 Nations Face Off stands above the rest! The worst offender was the NBA All-Star game. It became a joke that there would be 300 points scored some day. Then that joke became a reality. Again, back in the day, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and Isiah Thomas would beat the heck out of each other trying to win an All-Star game. In 2012 Dwyane Wade broke Kobe Bryant's nose trying to block a shot in an All-Star Game! Those days are long gone.

The NFL Pro-Bowl doesn't exist anymore because it got so bad. And MLB's All-Star game used to be a treat because you could see players you weren't familiar with because the American League and National League never used to play each other during the regular season and it occurred at a time when we could only watch one game a week instead of every day now.

4 NATIONS FACE OFF IS COOL!

4 Nations Face Off is cool! This year hockey is trying something new. It has divided its All Stars by its players' country of origin. It is a 4 team tournament between USA, Finland, Canada and Sweden. So far, the players are playing with pride. They are trying! Trying hard. The games are physical and fun. Fans are saying "more, please!" The other sports' leagues should take note!