Jets Cut Aaron Rodgers, Take $49 Million Cap Hit

In a shocking decision, the New York Jets split with Aaron Rodgers after meeting with the star quarterback. The move leaves them with a $49 million salary cap penalty.

Head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey spoke about the decision. "We want to thank him for the leadership, passion, and dedication he brought to the organization and wish him success moving forward," they told ESPN.

By labeling it post-June 1, the money gets split into two parts: $14 million hits in 2025, with the remaining $35 million due in 2026.

At 41, Rodgers had another year worth $37.5 million left - none guaranteed. His time with the Jets lasted just 18 games, going 6-12 before getting knocked out with a bad Achilles injury.

With the quarterback job now vacant, the Jets might go with backup Tyrod Taylor. They could also grab veterans Kirk Cousins or Carson Wentz, or look for new talent in the 2025 draft.

NFL analyst Keyshawn Johnson said Rodgers' age, injury history, and off-field drama were key factors in the team's decision.

The coaches know what they're looking for. Glenn wants their next quarterback to be tough mentally and physically, and know how to win games.

Under Glenn's leadership, tougher team policies will be put in place. This new direction helped push the decision to let their star QB go.

Money wasn't the only factor here. The front office looked at salary demands, offensive fit and team chemistry before making their choice.

Team owner Woody Johnson thanked the quarterback for his efforts during his short stint.