Buckeyes Hire Matt Patricia as Defensive Coordinator

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – DECEMBER 18: Philadelphia Eagles coach Matt Patricia looks on before a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 18, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Ohio State Buckeyes hire Matt Patricia! Coming off a national championship Ohio State football coach Ryan Day lost both of his coordinators. Chip Kelly left to become the offensive coordinator of the Las Vegas Raiders to the tune of 6 million dollars a year. And defensive coordinator Jim Knowles left for the same job at rival Penn State and became the highest paid coordinator in college football with an annual salary of 3.1 million dollars.

After a national search, and after at least one candidate turned him down, Day interviewed former Detroit Lions head coach and New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. To say this was a surprise hire is an under statement.

BUCKEYES HIRE MATT PATRICIA

Buckeyes hire Matt Patricia: Patricia was a horrible head coach with the Lions. He only won 13 games in three seasons. And he divided the locker room by trying to run the team "the Patriot Way. Whatever that means. But he was a fantastic defensive coordinator with the Patriots. As DC he won two Super Bowls. In 2016 the Patriots allowed the fewest points in the NFL.

Plus Patricia is smart. He has a degree in aeronautical engineering. He is literally a Rocket Scientist. But he chose to stop offenses for a living.

Moving forward, he takes over a defense that was tops in the country in scoring defense and total defense. However the Buckeyes only return 3 starters from that unit. I am curious to see how his recruiting skills are since he has very little college coaching experience. But Ohio State has never had trouble landing 5 star players and they have one of the best NIL collectives in the country.