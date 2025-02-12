Tiger Woods Pulls Out of Genesis Invitational After Mom’s Death

The golf legend withdrew from the 2025 Genesis Invitational Monday following the death of his mother Kultida Woods, who died February 4 at 81.

"I am not ready to compete," said Woods to Golf.com.

Woods missed what would have been his comeback to PGA Tour competition since last year's Open Championship. Jake Knapp will take his spot at Torrey Pines, where the tournament runs February 13-16.

Because of fires burning near Los Angeles, organizers relocated the event from its normal venue at Riviera in Pacific Palisades to the San Diego course.

The San Diego golf course holds special memories for the 49-year-old Woods, who won there eight times during his career. His last solid performance at Torrey Pines was in 2020 at the Farmers Insurance Open.

His mom started his trademark red shirts in final rounds back when he played junior golf. She was last seen in public watching a TGL match in South Florida.

Originally from Thailand, she guided her son's early golf career. She was married to Earl Woods for 37 years until he died in 2006.

In his first comments about her death, Woods posted on social media calling his mother a "force of nature" and his "biggest fan."