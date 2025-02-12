Izzo Can’t Catch Knight as Spartans Stall

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – MARCH 10: Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans reacts to play during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on March 10, 2024 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo can't catch Knight! The once red-hot Spartans have lost 3 of 4 after falling at home Tuesday night to the struggling Indiana Hoosiers 71-67. Izzo is currently tied with the late legendary Indiana coach with 353 Big Ten Conference wins.

The Spartans, were once an impressive (18-2) and undefeated in the Big Ten. Following this skid they have fallen to (19-5, 10-3). The 11th ranked Spartans were an 11.5 favorite to win the game. Childhood friend and former 49ers and Lions coach Steve Mariucci sat behind the bench to support Izzo. But the record will have to wait at least one more game.

IZZO CAN'T CATCH KNIGHT

Izzo can't catch Knight. But on the other side, the Hoosiers got a much needed win. They are coached by one of Knight's favorite former players Mike Woodson. Woodson played for Knight from 1976-1980. But the Hoosiers have not been able to get out of their own way this season and last week Woodson announced he will be stepping down as coach after the season. However, for one more day, Woodson preserved his ol' coach's record with a nice win in East Lansing.

Izzo's next shot at coaching the most wins in Big Ten history will have to wait until Saturday as the Spartans travel to formerly ranked Illinois. That game will be televised nationally on FOX.