Is The Chiefs Window Closing?

Is the Kansas City Chiefs window closing? Wait. A great team's opportunity to regularly return to Super Bowls is waning? A team with coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes? The mere thought is laughable. Until it isn't.
These great runs don't last forever. And younger football fans are brainwashed from watching Tom Brady and the Patriots for two decades. That. Was. NOT. Normal!
CHIEFS WINDOW CLOSING
The Chiefs window closing: The fact that the Chiefs made it to 5 of the last 6 Super Bowls is amazing. The Steelers went to 4 Super Bowls in 6 years and won them all. The Bills famously went to straight and lost them all. The 49ers went to 3 Super Bowls in 6 years and 4 Super Bowls in 9 years. The Cowboys won 3 Super Bowls in 4 years. Eliminate the Tom Brady years and these are all of the greatest runs in NFL history. The current Chiefs team is rubbing up against the edge of history. It would not be unprecedented if they started to slide a little bit. Even Brady went 10 years in between titles.
The Chiefs window closing? The good news for Chiefs fans is they have a lot of young talent around Mahomes. The bad news is some of their most important talent is looking old. Travis Kelce looks done. He was probably, other than Mahomes, the most important player during their run. Don't be surprised if the Chiefs slide a little.
