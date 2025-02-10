Jaguars Name NFL’s Youngest Coaching Staff, Led by 39-Year-Old Head Coach

Liam Coen, the newly appointed 39-year-old head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, hired 29-year-old Grant Udinski as offensive coordinator.

"Grant will bring a wealth of knowledge, energy and a winning mindset to help lead our offense here in Jacksonville,” Coen said in a statement to Click Orlando. “He is a rising star in this league that has been a pillar of success for the Vikings organization, and we can't wait to have him.”

Before coming to Jacksonville, Udinski was an assistant quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings. While Udinski takes on the coordinator role, Coen plans to handle offensive plays himself — an approach that's worked well for many NFL teams recently.

At 42, Anthony Campanile steps in as defensive coordinator, rounding out a staff that's now the youngest in the NFL. The defensive coordinator position marks his first shot at running an entire unit after six seasons of position coaching in the NFL.