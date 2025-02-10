ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Chiefs Reign is Over …For Now

Craig Shemon
Chiefs Reign is Over

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs slides during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs reign is over. The back-to-back championships was worthy of our attention and there is no shame in failing to become the first team in Super Bowl history to three-peat. There is a reason no team has ever won three in a row. It is hard.

But let us give some credit to the Philadelphia Eagles. They have been to two of the last three Super Bowls and this time they won. The dominated defensively. They sacked Patrick Mahomes 6 times. They intercepted him twice, including rookie Cooper DeJean's pick-6. The final score showed that the Eagles won 40-22 but the game was 40-6 with 8 minutes to go. This thing was over early. And, honestly, it was boring.

CHEIFS REIGN IS OVER

Windows to win big in the NFL don't last long unless you are Tom Brady and it seems the same may apply to Patrick Mahomes. So the Chiefs reign is over for now. But as long as Patrick Mahomes is around we get the feeling he may be back on the big stage. Although, we like to point out that Brady, even though he won 7 Super Bowls, he went 10 years in between victories at one point.

As for the Eagles, they look like they could be built for a championship run of their own. They've tasted victory and suffered defeat in the Super Bowl. They know what it takes to get there. And they may have the deepest roster of talent in the NFL. So while the Chiefs reign is over for now, the Eagles reign may just be beginning. And congrats to QB Jalen Hurts who earned the game's MVP Award.

For all the latest NFL and Super Bowl talk tune in each weekday to Craig Shemon and Company on ESPN Southwest Florida from 2-6pm.

ChiefseaglesNFLPatrick MahomesSuper Bowl
Craig ShemonEditor
Craig Shemon has been hosting afternoons on ESPN Southwest Florida since 2017. Prior to that he was a nationally syndicated host in Los Angeles at FOX Sports Radio and in Houston at Yahoo! Sports Radio. Along the way Craig did play-by-play for the NFL on FOX, NFL Europe, Big Ten Network, and The Citadel Radio Network. Craig is a native Detroiter and Indiana University graduate. He has been known to proudly display his Detroit and IU fandom on the air. Craig likes to write about athletes, create quizzes, and covers big sports headlines.
Related Stories
Liam Coen, new Head Coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars
NFLJaguars Name NFL’s Youngest Coaching Staff, Led by 39-Year-Old Head Coach
Games of the week gavins and bud light
ESPN SWFLGames Of The Week Presented By Gavin’s Ace Hardware and Bud Light
Propose to Taylor Swift
NFLTravis Kelce Better NOT propose to Taylor SwiftCraig Shemon
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect