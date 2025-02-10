GLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs slides during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs reign is over. The back-to-back championships was worthy of our attention and there is no shame in failing to become the first team in Super Bowl history to three-peat. There is a reason no team has ever won three in a row. It is hard.

But let us give some credit to the Philadelphia Eagles. They have been to two of the last three Super Bowls and this time they won. The dominated defensively. They sacked Patrick Mahomes 6 times. They intercepted him twice, including rookie Cooper DeJean's pick-6. The final score showed that the Eagles won 40-22 but the game was 40-6 with 8 minutes to go. This thing was over early. And, honestly, it was boring.

CHEIFS REIGN IS OVER

Windows to win big in the NFL don't last long unless you are Tom Brady and it seems the same may apply to Patrick Mahomes. So the Chiefs reign is over for now. But as long as Patrick Mahomes is around we get the feeling he may be back on the big stage. Although, we like to point out that Brady, even though he won 7 Super Bowls, he went 10 years in between victories at one point.

As for the Eagles, they look like they could be built for a championship run of their own. They've tasted victory and suffered defeat in the Super Bowl. They know what it takes to get there. And they may have the deepest roster of talent in the NFL. So while the Chiefs reign is over for now, the Eagles reign may just be beginning. And congrats to QB Jalen Hurts who earned the game's MVP Award.