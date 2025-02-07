ContestsEvents
Travis Kelce Better NOT propose to Taylor Swift

Craig Shemon
Propose to Taylor Swift

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 11: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift embrace after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce better NOT propose to Taylor Swift after Sunday's Super Bowl! First of all such a move would be cliche. Can you imagine? After another Chiefs Super Bowl win with confetti flying through the air, are we gonna have to be distracted from the Lombardi Trophy making its way to the stage because all of a sudden Kelce drops to a knee to propose to Taylor Swift?

Then we'd have to witness her syrupy shock and surprise. You know the look. It's the same look she had when she won her first Grammy. And her second. And her 14th. Her Academy of Country Music Awards. Plus her MTV Music Awards, Golden Globes and any other award she received where she fakes surprise. She acts like it would be inconceivable to anybody that she would win. Yawn!!

DO NOT PROPOSE TO TAYLOR SWIFT SUNDAY!

Travis Kelce better not propose to Taylor Swift Sunday because this Super Day needs to be about football. It needs to be about the Chiefs gunning for history with a 3-peat. It needs to be about Nick Sirianni making controversial decisions on 4th down that Philly sports-talk radio can dissect for 7 months. Sunday needs to be about officials throwing controversial penalty flags with three minutes remaining in the game. It needs to be about the Tush-Push! We need to focus on whether Saquon Barkley can bust off a 60 yard touchdown. Can Patrick Mahomes squeeze out some creativity against an aggressive pass rush? These are the things we need to focus on. Super Bowl Sunday needs to be about football!

So Travis, propose to Taylor Swift if you wish. Just don't do it this Sunday. For more NFL and Super Bowl talk and analysis tune into Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

Craig ShemonEditor
Craig Shemon has been hosting afternoons on ESPN Southwest Florida since 2017. Prior to that he was a nationally syndicated host in Los Angeles at FOX Sports Radio and in Houston at Yahoo! Sports Radio. Along the way Craig did play-by-play for the NFL on FOX, NFL Europe, Big Ten Network, and The Citadel Radio Network. Craig is a native Detroiter and Indiana University graduate. He has been known to proudly display his Detroit and IU fandom on the air. Craig likes to write about athletes, create quizzes, and covers big sports headlines.
