Marlins Dead Last in MLB Free Agent Spending, Looking at $60.4M Payroll for 2025

Xavier Edwards #63 of the Miami Marlins runs to the dugout at the end of the eighth inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays

Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images

The Marlins are stuck at the bottom for MLB spending, with next year's payroll hitting $60.4 million. Two players eat up most of this cash - Avisaíl García makes $12 million while Sandy Alcantara gets $17.3 million.

"The team I'm actually watching more closely in this regard is the Miami Marlins because they have not spent money – they have offloaded some money and they are well short of where they're going to need to be," said Ken Rosenthal to SI.com.

Their only winter pickup, Eric Wagaman, batted .250 with the Angels last season. His .270 on-base percentage wasn't impressive, but he could earn $770,000 if he makes the roster.

While big names like Juan Soto, Max Fried, and Blake Snell wait for monster deals, Miami's just watching from the sidelines. This penny-pinching behavior raises eyebrows about their revenue sharing money.

MLB brass are keeping tabs as Miami's spending habits draw attention. Their budget decisions don't bode well for their upcoming season.

As other teams throw money around the league, Miami's tight wallet sticks out. Players now have to squeeze more out of less to keep up.

If they don't open up their checkbook soon, wins could be scarce. Small budgets and missing pieces usually lead to tough times.

Baseball's marathon season typically rewards teams that spend on talent. Money makes things happen in the big leagues - always has.

The math is simple: García and Alcantara take up $29.3 million, leaving peanuts for everyone else. Getting a deep roster seems out of reach.

The outlook isn't great. Most analysts think the team will have trouble getting out of last place.

The Marlins' home opener is on Mar. 27 against the Pirates.

