Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Not Motivated by Wins?

Chiefs coach Andy Reid has appeared in 5 Super Bowls as a coach and won 3. This Sunday his team will attempt to become the first in NFL history to win 3 in a row when they face the Philadelphia Eagles. In his 26 years as a coach with the Eagles and now the Chiefs he has been a fixture in the post season in 20 of those seasons.

Along the way Reid has collected 27 post season wins. That's the second most behind Bill Belichick's 31. He needs 56 regular season wins to catch Don Shula's all-time mark of 328. Including the post-season he needs 46 wins to catch Shula's all-time mark. Reid is 67 years old so do the math. He may or may not be coaching long enough to get either mark.

However, with Patrick Mahomes at the wheel of his creative offense, it would not be crazy to think the Chiefs couldn't keep winning 14-18 games a year. That would put Reid tantalizingly close to the records in three or four seasons. And coaches (Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick) have coached into their 70's. Reid said this week he will be back next year. Beyond that, who knows?

All-time records don't faze Chiefs coach Andy Reid. In at least two separate interviews this week he said he is not motivated with records and win totals. Instead he is motivated by having fun. Reid enjoys being around guys half his age and dialing up all sorts of creativity on offense. He also likes to teach. He likes to coach. Reid reminds us he has one of 32 jobs in the world where he gets to coach an NFL team. That is special in and of itself.