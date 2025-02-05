Former Zero-Star Recruit Cam Ward Takes Spotlight in New 10-Part Documentary Series

Miami QB Cam Ward, now pulling in $2 million in NIL deals, headlines a new documentary series "Zero Star" following his football career.

The show chronicles his unexpected rise from unknown player at the University of Incarnate Word to NFL draft standout. "Being overlooked, in my shoes it was a blessing and a curse. The blessing part is that you have nothing to lose," Ward told NIL Daily On Si.

In 2024, Ward lit up college football stats, leading in both passing yards and touchdowns. His impressive showing at Miami, after moving from Washington State, caught the eye of pro scouts.

With the first pick in 2025, the Titans could grab Ward as their future QB. Only Shedeur Sanders stands in his way for the top spot.

Director Alec Griffen Roth put together the series with most episodes clocking in under an hour. The first episode runs 90 minutes, digging into Ward's underdog story that grabbed Roth's attention.

His mom Patrice lights up when discussing her son's grit through three college transfers.