2025 Daytona 500: Race Day Set, Kicking Off Exciting NASCAR Season

The 2025 Daytona 500, gets underway Feb. 16, 2025. The race starts at 2:30 p.m. ET, kicking off a demanding 36-race season at the legendary Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Fans across the country can watch the race on Fox, with streaming available on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app.

Track events run for five straight days. Drivers compete for pole position on Feb. 12. The following day brings the high-stakes twin Daytona Duel races that determine the final starting lineup.

Before Sunday's main race, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series takes over the track on Feb. 14, and the NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers face off on Feb. 15.

William Byron returns as the defending champion after his exciting 2024 win. His victory gave Rick Hendrick his ninth win in the Great American Race, matching the all-time record.