Raiders Coordinator Chip Kelly Jumpstarts Career

The Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly jumpstarts career! Wow! He's come a long way. Back in the day Kelly was a very successful college football coach at Oregon. He parlayed that success to the NFL with head coaching gigs with the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. Both stints were short lived and deemed a failure. In fact, his time in Philly was perplexing because he ditched all of the team's good players in order to run his style of offense. That went against the grain of most NFL philosophies that you need talent to win. Lesson learned.

Kelly eventually landed back in college as the head coach at UCLA. The Bruins are a program where coaches rarely get a second contract. Coaches there get hired with 5 year contracts and then get bought out and fired after 3 years. Rinse and repeat. On to the next guy.

But Kelly lasted a little longer than most at Westwood. He coached from 2018-2023. His record at UCLA was a far cry from his 46-7 mark at Oregon. He led the Bruins to a mediocre 35-34 record. But his last three years there he compiled an impressive 25-13 record.

However Kelly grew tired of the UCLA administration and he grew tired of the new way of doing business in college football with NIL and transfer portals. Then Kelly stunned the college football world and quit his UCLA gig and took a demotion to become and offensive coordinator at Ohio State under his former player and assistant Ryan Day. Together they won the national championship in their first season together.

Chip Kelly Jumpstarts Career! The NFL noticed and suddenly Kelly was a hot item among teams looking for an offensive coordinator. The Raiders just made him their offensive coordinator. With the way things work, if he has one hot year offensively he just might get a third crack at becoming a head coach in the NFL!