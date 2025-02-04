ContestsEvents
Buccaneers Face Big Decision on Backup QB Kyle Trask’s Future

Diana Beasley
Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before a preseason game

Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need to figure out their next move with Kyle Trask as his rookie deal ends in 2025 and he'll become a free agent.

Trask's numbers show steady improvement. In his first year, he completed 57% of his passes, throwing one touchdown and two picks. By his third season, he was hitting 65%, with two touchdowns and one interception.

Trask put up impressive numbers in 2024's preseason with a 91.6 rating, throwing three touchdowns and just one interception. But during his four regular seasons, he barely saw the field, with just 11 passes, completing 4 for 28 yards.

After Brady retired, Trask got his shot at starting. But even with good preseason stats, Baker Mayfield landed the job.

Fans are divided about keeping him — 60% want him to stay as backup, while 40% think they should grab someone new in the draft.

This year's playoffs showed how valuable experienced backup QBs can be. That's not great for Trask, who has minimal real-game experience.

Management has three options: keep Trask around, sign a veteran free agent, or take a chance on a rookie.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
