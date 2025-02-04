Buccaneers Face Big Decision on Backup QB Kyle Trask’s Future

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need to figure out their next move with Kyle Trask as his rookie deal ends in 2025 and he'll become a free agent.

Trask's numbers show steady improvement. In his first year, he completed 57% of his passes, throwing one touchdown and two picks. By his third season, he was hitting 65%, with two touchdowns and one interception.

Trask put up impressive numbers in 2024's preseason with a 91.6 rating, throwing three touchdowns and just one interception. But during his four regular seasons, he barely saw the field, with just 11 passes, completing 4 for 28 yards.

After Brady retired, Trask got his shot at starting. But even with good preseason stats, Baker Mayfield landed the job.

Fans are divided about keeping him — 60% want him to stay as backup, while 40% think they should grab someone new in the draft.

This year's playoffs showed how valuable experienced backup QBs can be. That's not great for Trask, who has minimal real-game experience.