NFL Considering Electronic First Down System for 2025

Come the 2025 season, the NFL is considering a change in how they handle first downs - one of the biggest changes since the league started back in 1920.

While refs will still place the ball by hand, a new electronic system will make the final decision on first downs. The change comes after years of testing behind the scenes, though the NFL decided against putting trackers in the footballs.

A controversial call during the Kansas City-Buffalo AFC championship game - which Kansas City won 32-29 - pushed the league to take action. Despite testing Hawk-Eye technology in preseason games, they waited to use it in regular games.

High-tech cameras will monitor both the ball and players, giving refs immediate feedback about first-down plays. This new system should cut down on time spent measuring with chains.

The traditional chains and poles haven't changed since the NFL's beginning. Many say eyeball measurements waste time and aren't very accurate.

"A 2025 release for the electronic system is more realistic," said Troy Vincent to Sports Illustrated.

Before developing their own system, NFL officials looked at measurement tools used in other major sports. They chose Hawk-Eye, which uses carefully positioned cameras to make precise measurements without physical markers.

The NFL hasn't made such a big change to how games are run since adding instant replay. Earlier attempts to update first-down measurements failed when the technology wasn't reliable enough.