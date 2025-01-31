Cocoa High School Keeps Super Bowl Legacy Going as Two More Former Players Head to Super Bowl 59

Two stars who once played for Cocoa High School are about to face off at the 2025 Super Bowl, keeping alive the Florida school's amazing run of having former players in the big game for five years straight.

Kansas City Chiefs lineman Jawaan Taylor and Philadelphia Eagles safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, who both graduated in 2016, are cousins who know what it's like to play on football's biggest stage — this will be the second Super Bowl appearance for each of them.

Taylor played four seasons in Jacksonville, starting 66 games before landing an $80 million deal with Kansas City. His cousin started his NFL career with New Orleans in 2019 before moving to Philadelphia in a 2022 trade.

"Seeing all the guys that made it so far, hopefully, my time is coming soon and I can get one and bring one back to Brevard County, too," said Taylor to Click Orlando.

The small school's track record of NFL success goes beyond these two. Javian Hawkins picked up a Super Bowl ring while on the Los Angeles Rams practice squad in 2022, and Jamel Dean got his championship with Tampa Bay's victory in 2021.