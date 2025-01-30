Support The American Red Cross Wildfire Relief Efforts

More than 200 American Red Cross workers are helping southern California residents fleeing from the massive and fast-moving wildfires that have destroyed thousands of homes of all sizes. Now more than ever, The American Red Cross needs our support to provide emergency shelter, food and supplies to more and more families, today and tomorrow for those who lost everything.

The threat isn’t over. The winds will die down today, but they are expected to return next week. The two largest fires, Palisades and Eaton, are among the top five most destructive in California’s history, destroying about 10,000 structures according to preliminary CalFire assessments.

It’s important to remember that people from all socioeconomic backgrounds are impacted by these destructive fires. This is especially true for people with limited resources who usually experience a heavier toll after disasters.