Dolphins Committed to Tagovailoa But Still Considering Backup Options

The Miami Dolphins are committed to Tua Tagovailoa until 2026 after signing a $235 million contract in 2024.

As a starter, Tagovailoa racked up 38 wins against 24 losses. He also led the league with his passer rating in 2022, passing yards in 2023, and completion percentage in 2024. His impact became crystal clear when Miami managed only two wins in six games without him last year.

Miami is considering veteran options like Jimmy Garoppolo, Joe Flacco, and Jameis Winston, along with younger players like Justin Fields and Zach Wilson.