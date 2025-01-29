FGCU Names Five Athletes to 2025 Hall of Fame Class

Five outstanding Eagles will enter the Florida Gulf Coast University Athletics Hall of Fame on February 1, 2025. The class features both the school's top-scoring basketball player and a baseball player who broke numerous records.

"This year's group of inductees helped set the standard that we continually try to achieve on a daily basis," said Athletics Director Colin Hargis to NBC-2.

Basketball standouts Sherwood Brown and Sarah Hansen lead the group, along with softball star Ashley Spencer, baseball sensation Jason Peacock, and key administrator Stanley Perchan.

Hansen's impressive 1,901 points remains the all-time FGCU basketball scoring record. Next spring, she'll receive another honor - induction into the ASUN Hall of Fame. "This induction was a group effort," Hansen said.

Brown's outstanding 2012-13 season earned him AP Honorable Mention All-American status and ASUN Conference Player of the Year. Spencer made history by batting an amazing .486 in 2003.

In baseball, Peacock hit an incredible .434 during his memorable 2008 season. Working behind the scenes, Perchan created the foundation for FGCU athletics through effective fundraising and facility development.

The event kicks off at 9:30 at the campus Boardwalk Restaurant. The official induction starts at 10:15. That evening, during the men's basketball game against Stetson, fans will celebrate the new class during halftime.

Launched in 2022, the hall already includes stars like Chris Sale, Casey Coleman, and KC Correllus. Getting in requires excellent athletic performance, national recognition, and lasting contributions to FGCU.

While the morning ceremony is full, basketball game tickets are still available at the FGCU ticket office.