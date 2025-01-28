ContestsEvents
Super Bowl Ticket Prices Drop 36% Compared to Last Year

Diana Beasley
The Caesars Superdome is being prepared for Super Bowl LIX

Super Bowl LIX tickets are running a lot cheaper than 2024, with basic seats currently going for between $4,300 to $4,600 on major ticket platforms.

The big matchup features the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Philadelphia Eagles on February 9, 2025, at New Orleans' Caesars Superdome. Tickets are averaging $7,365 - significantly lower than last year's $9,136.

Though premium seats can go for as much as $50,000, entry-level tickets start around $4,000. Keep an eye on prices - they typically drop dramatically just 48 hours before the game.

Savvy shoppers might benefit from waiting to buy middle-tier seats. These typically go for 30% less during the final two weeks leading up to game day.

Most people buy their tickets through six main platforms: Vivid Seats, StubHub, SeatGeek, TicketNetwork, Gametime, and Viagogo. Each platform offers promo codes for discounts.

The NFL has switched to digital-only tickets to prevent counterfeits. In recent years, Super Bowl tickets have typically ranged from $4,000 to $6,000.

Looking for VIP perks? On Location offers premium packages. The NFL's official marketplace operates through Ticketmaster.

Fans can shop around for different prices across these sites. This year's price drop marks a change from the usual trend of prices staying high until kickoff.

