Win Tickets To Busch Gardens Real Music Series

Get ready for an unforgettable musical experience at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay as their longest-running concert series returns with all-new performances! The Real Music Series brings you an exciting mix of tribute acts spanning classic rock, soul, pop, and R&B, offering something for everyone—whether you’re a lifelong fan or discovering these legendary artists for the first time. And the best part? These amazing concerts are INCLUDED with park admission!
Don’t miss out on your chance to enjoy top-tier entertainment live at Busch Gardens, where the music comes to life. Tune in this week for a chance to WIN tickets to this incredible event—because you’ll want to be there to experience the Real Music Series in person!
Listen to Craig Shemon & Company to win tickets to Busch Gardens!
How to enter: Listen To Win
- Dates of contests: 1/27/25 - 2/7/25
- How winner is being selected: Caller 9
- When the winner is being selected: 10a-2p
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 10
- What the prize is: 2 tickets to Busch Gardens
- What the prize value is: $144.98
- Who is providing the prize: Busch Gardens