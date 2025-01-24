Tua Tagovailoa’s Return to Football: Balancing Passion and Health amid Concussion Concerns

Tua Tagovailoa broke Miami's record books with an incredible 72.9% completion rate in 2024. But the team ended up with an 8-9 record, missing their chance at the playoffs.

After missing four games with a concussion in October, questions lingered about his ability to stay healthy but his love for the game stayed strong.

“This is what I love to do. This is what makes me happy, and I'm gonna do it. That's it,” Tagovailoa told Dolphins Wire.

At season's end, GM Chris Grier emphasized playing it smart on the field. They're looking out for their franchise QB, who dealt with serious concussion issues in 2022, including one scary moment against Buffalo.

At home, he has plenty of support. His wife Annah keeps an eye on his future health, while Galu Tagovailoa, Tua's father, mixes football knowledge with fatherly advice to help guide him.

“One of the things that I talked to him about when he was dealing with his concussion was ‘Hey, what do you think?' And he was like ‘Dad, I love this game, and I'll die on the field for this game.' So that answers everything for me," Galu told Dolphins Wire. "But at the same time, as a father, you're like ‘Man, you gotta take care of your health. That's the most important thing.' I have two beautiful grandkids. And that's something that I've gotta talk to him about and for him to think about.”